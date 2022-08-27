Tips and Tricks to Recognise Wax-coated Plums; How to Remove Them

It’s the rainy season and the market is full of different types of juicy fruits. Plum is one such fruit. It is not just tasty and juicy; the consumption of plum has many health benefits as well. It is considered the best source of potassium and energy and they are also rich in minerals.

However, on the market, just like pears, plums are also available with a wax coating. With the help of some easy methods, you can identify the wax coating on plums and also remove them.

How to remove the coating:

Advertisement

Wax coating fruits is a common phenomenon and is common in pears, apples and plums. Wax is used on fruits. A thin layer of wax is applied to the plum for coating. The plum then starts looking fresh and shiny.

Ways to identify wax coating

It is easy to identify wax coating on plums. For this, while buying plum, scratch it lightly with a nail. By doing this, the layer of wax on the plum starts to come off. By doing this, you will be able to differentiate between wax-coated plums and normal plums.

Tips to remove wax from plums

Use salt and water

To remove the wax coating from plums, mix half a teaspoon of salt in 1 litre of lukewarm water and soak the plum in it. Now after 5 minutes, the wax coating will automatically come off.

Top Showsha Video

Lemon

You can also use lemon to remove the wax coating from plums. Mix 3-4 teaspoons of lemon juice in 1 litre of water. Now soak the plums in it and remove this after a while and clean them.

Advertisement

Baking soda

Baking soda can also be used to remove wax from plums. Mix baking soda in 1 litre of water and soak the plum in it. After a while, rub the plums, removing the wax coating. You can also use white vinegar instead of baking soda.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here