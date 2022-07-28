Tips And Tricks To Tackle The 'When Are You Getting Married' Questions

Is every conversation at a get-together or party by uncles and aunties leading to, “When will you get married?" Have you heard random people worried about your ‘biological clock ticking away?"

If the answer is a frustrated yes, then don’t worry. You are not alone!

The peer pressure to get married after a certain age is more of a societal norm. It can stem from someone’s cultural, religious, or personal beliefs.

Such questions are bound to make you anxious and stressed, or angry. But, remember that having a romantic partner or getting married is not a ‘must-do’ and ultimate aim of everyone’s life.

Whatever the scenario is, just don’t give in to the pressure!

Here’s how you can tackle the pressure-

Ask yourself if you are ready to get married or not? If yes, is it out of your choice? Or are you trying to please your family and society?

If you are ready to get married but still have hesitations, ask yourself what you are looking for.

Are you ready to take on responsibilities?

Do you need more time to figure it out?

Sit with yourself and sort out your priorities.

You may want to pursue further education, or get a better job and then get married.

Communicate the same with your family.

Gather your friends or family and tell them what you need from them. Inform them if the topic stresses you out, or makes you anxious.

Do not rush into the decision of marriage. It’s better to take time and ponder than regret later.

If you need more time to get to know your partner, then take all the time you need.

Have open communication with your partner about your thoughts on marriage, expectations, worries, etc.

Remember, the pressure will always be there. Find your willpower to not succumb to it.

Stay confident with your decisions and stand by them.

Meanwhile, go to parties, attend events, go on trips, enrol in your dream university and get that degree you always wanted.

End of the day, the decision to get married is solely yours. Do not give in to peer pressure.

