Women often rush to the parlour whenever their eyebrows get out of shape. Prim and proper eyebrows, having a distinct V-shape at the corners is what every woman desires. Perfectly-groomed eyebrows not only enhance one’s facial features but also make you look attractive. However, with busy schedules and jam-packed weekends, it seems impossible to devote hours to beauty salons. Not to forget, not all salons are budget-friendly. And therefore, a feasible option is to trim and shape your eyebrows at home. Here are five simple tips that you must follow to have the perfect eyebrows at home.

Practice with the upper lip:

Advertisement

If you are not experienced, then you might face problems while eyebrow threading at home. Hand trembles are quite common if you are a beginner, which might result in messed-up eyebrows that are completely out of shape. What you can do is practice threading on your upper lip. Since upper lip threading just requires you to pluck out hair, it will be fairly easy for you to understand the process of threading.

Use appropriate thread

Often, amateurs fail to differentiate between the variety of threads available in the markets for threading. Some bring home thick threads which create trouble while threading, making your brows uneven. It might also result in more pain. Hence, always remember to buy thin threads.

Avoid wearing makeup:

Do not thread your brows while you have a full face of makeup on. Threading while sporting a thick foundation, or eye makeup is a strict no-no. Not only will it clog your pores, but also give you a hard time as the pain will double. Not to forget, threading without removing makeup can cause infections, due to all the tugging and pulling of hair follicles.

Use tweezers:

Advertisement

If you are unsure of whether to thread your eyebrows at home or not, then another safe option is tweezing. It is comparatively less painful. All you have to do is pluck out hairs that appear out of place, according to you, and your job is done.

Aftercare:

After you are done threading your eyebrows and giving them the perfect shape, you might notice small red bumps around your brows. These bumps — a result of tugging — are harmless. To get rid of them fast, wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and dab them on the affected regions.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here