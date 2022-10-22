Diwali 2022: Tips For Controlling Festive Binge Eating

Occasionally, junk food is good? Aren’t desserts good for my emotional health? Cheat weeks are not bad in the festive season? Will I gain weight overnight? These questions are faced by many specially during the festive season. Most of us are left confused whether to load up on calories or just stick to our diet plan.

After all, not fitting into your favourite dress on Diwali will be such a bummer. To avoid such last-minute issues, pay heed to your food habits a few days before the festival and get into shape to be your stylish best. This time around, battle the festive binge and avoid cheating on your diets with expert approved tips.

Mugdha Pradhan, Functional Nutritionist, CEO and Founder, iThrive and Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Founder & Director, Vedas Cure share some tips

Try healthy snacks like dry fruits, nuts and peanuts. It is pretty common to feel hungry in the middle of work. It is suggested to keep snacks like nuts or seeds with you instead of just hopping on oily or fried snacks that may feed you for a while but would have an adverse effect in the longer run. Drinking water helps fill your stomach, so if you do not get the feeling of hunger, reaching out to munch on something can be reduced. And if you still find yourself reaching for a snack, see to it that you control yourself and have a fruit instead of unhealthy snacks. Also practice portion control during this time. Do not stop eating proteins, especially for breakfast. If you have a good habit of eating eggs or other proteins in the morning, ensure that you continue with that practice. It might not be possible to follow it during the days of fast but ensure that on the remaining days, you do consume your proteins. Use jaggery or honey instead of sugar. It becomes difficult to avoid sweets during festivities as there is a variety of them. But you can conveniently replace sugar with jaggery or honey and enjoy the delicacies with your loved ones. Have a plate of fruits. Fruits are not only fibrous and keep your tummy full yet light but also keep you hydrated. Having more and more fruits, you can also avoid oily food that may land you in trouble at the end of the day.

This tip might not help you stop binging, but it helps boost your liver health and detoxifies your body. The tip is to drink a glass of water with a lemon squeezed in it as soon as you wake up.

