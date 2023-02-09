Tips for Creating a Secure and Pleasant Space for Your Dog

Having a pet in your family and home is a highly enjoyable and rewarding experience, but being a parent is never simple. You must take the same care while pet-proofing your home because having puppies, kittens, or any other kind of pet around is comparable to having a toddler around. Here are some suggestions to help you make your home the ideal place for your canine companion, from making sure they are safe and comfortable to giving them lots of chances for play and exercise.

Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief veterinarian, Supertails.com, gives few advice on how to make a dog-friendly home, whether you are a novice pet owner or simply want to better protect your little furry baby at home.

1. Opt for pet-friendly furnishings

Avoid furniture with sharp edges or corners that could hurt your dog by choosing pieces made of resilient and easy-to-clean materials like leather or microfiber. Think about purchasing furniture with rounded edges or washable coverings. Additionally, seek for furnishings with few gaps or crevices where your dog could entrap himself or become hurt.

2. Put in ‘pawbaby’ gates

They can assist in limiting access to specific sections of the home, such as the kitchen or a room with fragile objects, that might be dangerous to your dog. This gives your dog a secure and cosy habitat while enabling you to watch over them. Make sure the gate you choose is strong, fits snugly in stairwells or entrances, and is high enough so that your dog cannot jump over it. 3. Establish designated locations for play.

Their physical and emotional health depend on this. A separate room filled with toys or a secure yard can serve as this location. To keep your dog entertained, keep the play area well-stocked with toys and free of any potential dangers like sharp edges or hazardous materials. Additionally, think about giving your dog soft bedding to relax on after playtime.

3. Keep dangerous objects out of reach

Hazardous substances including household cleaners, chemicals, and human drugs should be kept away from dogs because they can be toxic and deadly if consumed. Additionally, keep common household products out of reach or remove them from your home if they are harmful to dogs, such as chocolate, coffee, alcohol, and some plants. Be sure to regularly look for and remove any food or other materials that may be hazardous to your dog.

4. Build a feeding area

Setting aside a dedicated space for your dog to eat will help you organise their mealtime routine and encourage a balanced diet. To reduce distractions when eating, make sure the feeding station is in a calm environment. To keep it clean and stop the growth of bacteria, regularly clean the feeding area.

5. Steer clear of risky plants

Knowing which plants around your house may be poisonous to dogs is crucial, and you should take precautions to either remove them or prevent access to them. Lilies, tulips, daffodils, sago palms, and azaleas are among common harmful plants. If you own any of these plants, make sure to keep them out of your dog’s reach or think about swapping them out with pet-friendly plants.

