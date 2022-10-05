Tips For Detecting Food Allergies And Measures For Your Pet Pooch

Just like humans, animals can have food allergies too. Food allergy is in fact one of the most common allergies in pets like dogs. Allergies make the immune system overreact, as the body mistakes the food to be a foreign element and attacks it. In such a scenario, it is essential for pet parents to be cognizant and aware of allergies that their pooches have.

Dogs’ allergic responses can range from itchy skin, irritation to skin issues, and digestion problems which require consultation from a veterinarian. Food allergies can begin at any age and can start even if your canine has been eating the same food of the same brand for a prolonged time period.

The clinical signs of food allergies in dogs are - itchy skin, itchy paws or ears, or digestive disturbances such as vomiting or diarrhoea. Other changes you may observe are hyperactivity, weight loss, lack of energy, and aggression. Food allergies can be treated with medicines and by avoiding the trigger ingredient. Apart from that, it is important to ensure that your dog consumes a healthy and balanced diet.

Switch to high-grade food that has natural ingredients and no artificial flavours, colours, or sugars. You need to keep salts at bay too. There’s a wide variety of dog treats available in the market that sells biscuits, salamis, cakes, peanut butter, ice creams, and other delicious treats that are drool-worthy for your pet canine.

These food items are made keeping in mind their health, and nutrition. These are treats that are made organically safe for your dogs so that it does not harm their health as they are low in fat and provide nutritional value to their diet.

Always check for the quality and you can opt for customized dog treats as per their health requirements. You can customize ingredients as per your dog’s likes and dislikes. This way, you can avoid allergy-triggering ingredients and keep your dog healthy. Before trying any new dog food or treats, consult with the vet to ensure that the food is safe and meets the dietary requirement of your dog by keeping their breed in mind.

