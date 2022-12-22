Tips for Keeping Your Eyes Safe While Applying Cosmetics

The increase in makeup products coincides with the start of wedding season. Even while we want to use cosmetics to draw attention to our eyes, our eyes don’t always respond well to it. Here are some guidelines for using eye makeup responsibly while preserving our vision.

Products that are hypoallergenic and have undergone prior dermatological testing should always be used. Applying them to your forearm is another way to check if you have an allergy to any of the ingredients. The presence of fragrance, colours, preservatives, nickel, etc. in cosmetics may cause an allergic reaction.

Sharing makeup is a big no-no

Eye makeup should never be applied, and shaving brushes is never acceptable. Sharing puts us at danger of cross-contamination because cosmetics are a haven for microorganisms.

Remove so very carefully

Remove with caution because mascara, eyeliners, and Kohl have a propensity to get in the eyes. So make sure to always take off your makeup before going to bed. To remove eye makeup, use an alcohol-free makeup remover.

Save the waterline

Many glands have openings near the point where our eyelid meets our eye, which helps to lubricate our eyes. The aperture of these glands will be blocked if eye makeup is worn at the eyelash line, increasing the risk of infection.

Avoid using Kohl Eye Liners

Kohl eye liners are a staple of Indian beauty regimens, but few are aware that they contain harmful amounts of lead that can harm our eyes.

There is an expiration date on every cosmetic

The tubes of cosmetics, brushes, and sponges are a breeding ground for bacteria, so be careful to utilise any product before the expiration date.

Contact Lenses

If you wear contact lenses, be sure to put them in before applying makeup, and take additional care to keep eye makeup out of your eyes.

Visit your ophthalmologist right away if you have redness, grittiness, persistent blurring, or discharge after using eye makeup.

