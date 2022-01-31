Tips to Attain That Perfect Moisturised Hair

Achieving the perfect hair continues to be everyone’s hair goal but how to attain one remains a mystery for many.

Owning moisturised, shiny, and frizz-free hair is on all bucket lists, as hair enhances the beauty and is the most noticeable element of a personality to an extent that it influences the appearance and sets the tone of the complete look.

But how to get that perfect definition of hair?

Genetics plays a key role in maintaining the crowning glory but the food intake, climatic condition, pollution level, and how one treats the scalp is also crucial.

Skincare always tops the list when it comes to taking care of yourself but maintaining health and hygiene of the scalp gets skipped in the process.

The experts have always suggested that the scalp needs special care as it is covered with thick and long hair, making it prone to more problems compared to facial skin.

Maintaining the right amount of hydration is extremely crucial for a healthy scalp and hair, as dryness results in severe damage like split ends, breakage and eventually results in hair fall.

There are a few expert recommendations to achieve that perfect amount of hydration:

>Hair products

As basic as this sounds, many are currently making this mistake. Simple changes can make a big difference in the scalp and hair health. Experts suggest using mild products with balanced formula and nourishing ingredients like amino acids, refined coconut oil, hydrolyzed proteins, olive, ceramide, Vitamins like B3, B5, and B6, hyaluronic acid, etc.

>What to eat?

Things that can’t be changed are the factors like age and genetics, but everyone always has control over what they eat. Experts believe that a few ingredients if involved in the diet can have surprising results and those are Omega 3, 6, and 9, probiotics, antioxidants, folate, iron, vitamins A and C, etc.

>Friction and thermal abuse

Avoid over usage of heating tools on your hair as they strip away the natural moisture of the hair and cause severely dry and damaged hair. Experts recommend applying the heat protectant before using the hair styling tools like straightener, dryer, hair curler, etc.

Last but not the least, always stay hydrated. Drinking enough water not only hydrates the skin but also helps in hair growth. It brings down scalp dryness and promotes hair growth from the roots.

