Tips To Baby-Proof The Home For The Safety Of Your Toddler

If you are a new parent and are gearing up for the responsibility that parenthood brings, here’s a small reminder. As soon as your baby can crawl, they will start exploring the home on all fours. The curiosity may get the better of them and lead them to explore every closet and cabinet, every wall socket and exposed wires, etc. With the arrival of the baby, you will have to plan to make your home safe for them by babyproofing it.

Here are a few tips for you to babyproof your home -

Tackle big changes first

If there is a broken window or broken furniture, leaking pipes, or paint chipping, address these issues first. Get these things repaired. If your TV needs hanging, mount it up on the wall.

Bathroom

- Make sure that the bathroom is always locked all the time. A bathroom is an area where injury can take place. Kids can drown in small amounts of water or slip on spilt water.

- Invest in magnetic locks for cabinets as sometimes we keep cleaning products that the child may ingest.

- Keep away harmful cleaners away from the child’s reach.

Electricity

Be cautious about exposed sockets and wires. Get a wire organizer to keep the loose wires hanging from behind the TV or other appliances in one place and away from the baby’s reach. Toddlers tend to get fascinated by sockets and try to poke their finger in them or put something in them which may lead to electrocution. Invest in a good-quality and tight-fitting socket cover.

Avoid Glass

Safety being the primary concern, avoid glass top tables as they are less stable than wood. If there are huge vases or show pieces that are easily breakable, you might want to keep them away until the child grows up a bit.

Avoid Carpets or rugs

Do not opt for rugs or carpets during the early stages of the baby’s life. Your toddler can cause spills or messes which will land on the carpet and cleaning them will become a tedious job. Also, carpets and rugs sometimes have tassels at the end, which your baby may put in their mouth.

Corners and loose strings

Add stick-on corner cards for furniture with sharp edges to prevent injuries. If there are loose strings from bedsheets or cords from blinds, make sure it is out of the baby’s reach.

