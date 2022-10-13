Tips to Control Weight Gain During The Festive Season

It is common practice for all to indulge in binge eating during festivals as the celebrations of festivals in India are not complete without delicious meals. From sweets to regional delicacies, during festivals all of us indulge in a range of food items. After the festivals, devouring desserts and delicacies sends many into a guilt trip.

This article may come in handy if you want to get rid of those extra kilograms while still enjoying the delicious food items this festive season. Follow the tips listed below to take full advantage of the festivities without feeling guilt about gaining weight.

1. Water is the key: Drink a glass of water prior to your munching time. This will partially fill your stomach. As a result, it will aid in managing weight. Moreover, Hydrating your body is extremely necessary for detoxification.

2. Don’t skip workouts: Festivals or not, it is essential for our body to be physically active. To make sure that you are losing the extra calories make sure to work out. You may need to sweat more at the gyms during the festive season to shed the extra weight.

3. Eat in small portions: It is okay to have 4 to 5 meals in a day instead of 3. But make sure that you eat in small portions.

4. Don’t forget your weight loss goal: Be conscious about what you are eating. Decide how much you will consume over a specific time frame in advance, and then stick to it. By doing so, you can take advantage of the festive foods while also preventing yourself from gaining extra weight.

5. Consume natural nutrients: Nutrients are essential for our body. There is nothing better than obtaining it from natural nutrients such as fresh fruits and yoghurt. What are you waiting for? Fill your plates with fresh fruits and get your daily allowance of vitamins. Along with aiding you in losing the extra weight, this also helps in detoxifying your body.

