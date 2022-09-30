Tips To Eat Healthy This Festive Season

With the beginning of the festive season, many devotees observe fast during the 9-day of Navratri. Fruits and sweets will dominate the diet. Apart from that many rely on fried food. Navratri fasts have many variations too. Some people consume have only fruits, and some people eat just one meal each day. Kuttu (buckwheat flour) Ki Puri, Singhade Ka Halwa, Sabudana Vada, and Sabudana Khichdi are the most popular Navratri food.

It is important to remember that while observing a fast, one should make wise diet choices to remain healthy and avoid certain food to not fall sick.

Advertisement





Do not starve yourself and focus on consuming a diet rich in vegetables and fruits and nuts. Stay away from fried food and instead opt for healthier versions like baked, grilled, or roasted food items.





When you feel hungry, eat freshly cut fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, and nuts like almonds, peanuts, walnuts, and pistachios These food items will keep you energized. Avoid fruits that have been cut and kept in the open for a long as they may go bad easily due to the current weather conditions.





Instead of opting for sugary beverages, choose fresh juices. You can also work on your sugar craving by eating dates. Avoid drinking fruit juices from roadside vendors. The rainy season can contaminate the water in the juices and lead to water-borne diseases as well.





Since its the festival time, there will be many sweets for you to choose from and gorge on, remember to cut down on the portion size. Avoid sweets made of khoya as there are chances that they can be adulterated. Opt for coconut-milk-based and dry fruit versions of the sweets.





Due to excessive demands, the milk in dairy-based sweets may be diluted with water and laced with agents to meet the demands. Also due to humid weather conditions, these sweets tend to go bad easily.





Try to avoid deep-fried and oily food as these foods are sometimes repeatedly heated repeatedly to sell, and it may lead to food poisoning.





For your daily dose of protein, eat paneer. Avoid curd, lassi, and other curd-based foods, along with salads. If you will be eating meat, make sure it is freshly cooked.



Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here