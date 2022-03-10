Tips To Get Rid Of Water Stains From Bathroom Taps And Faucets

The sight of hard water stains splashed all over your faucets might be unappealing. It may also give you the idea that your hands will not be as clean as you would like them to be when you are done washing them.

Hard water stains, on the other hand, merely indicate that the water coming out of your faucet has a high mineral concentration, which varies depending on where you reside. But that doesn’t imply your faucets should suffer as a result of calcium or magnesium buildup in your water. It has an unappealing appearance and can be difficult to remove.

Here are some basic home treatments for removing those pesky stains:

Vinegar

Because vinegar is acidic, it breaks and cuts through hard water. Furthermore, because it is mild, it will not corrode the stainless steel. Pour some vinegar into a dish and soak a towel in it to attempt this procedure. Then, for 30 minutes, wrap it around the tap. You must ensure that the rag covers every surface. If there is any remaining vinegar in the dish, pour it over the cloth-wrapped tap to thoroughly soak it.

Lemon

If the water pressure in your tap has dropped dramatically, limescale (hard water) is most likely to blame. So, how do you clean such faucets? Simply rub the calcified region with half a lemon. Allow the lemon to sit on top of the limescale accumulation for a few hours. The lemon’s acid destroys the limescale. The loosened accumulation may then be scrubbed away with an old toothbrush.

Baking soda

This common cooking product works wonders on hard water stains on faucets and taps. It is a powerful and gentle natural abrasive that may even be used on marble flooring. Prepare a mixture with a quarter cup of baking soda and a quarter cup of water. Using an old brush, apply this mixture to the problematic region and let it on for 12 hours before cleaning and rinsing away the residue.

Cream of tartar

Cream of tartar, a typical baking ingredient, is a moderate acid that works well as a substitute for baking soda. It has a non-abrasive effect and may be used to remove stains from a variety of surfaces. Spread a paste of cream of tartar and water to the discoloured surface. Allow it to remain for up to 30 minutes before scrubbing with a moist towel to reveal gleaming taps.

