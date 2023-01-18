Tips To Keep Your Nails Healthy This Winter

While we do take care of our skin a lot during winter, we often forget to give our nails the extra care and nourishment that it truly deserves. We keep putting the brightest colours on our nails and keep getting extension after extension, little realising that while we continue to make our nails look perfect we need to ensure that it is perfect from the core as well.

When we were growing up, remember how our mothers would keep asking us to put less nail paint so that our nails would be able to breathe a little- well as hysterical as it might have sounded back then it is very true that we do need to let our nails breathe a little bit.

During winters especially, the dry air causes the chip from in between and then eventually break. So how can you take care of your nails?

Advertisement

Start by moisturising your nails on a daily basis, turn it into a habit and invest in a good hand cream that will help your nails not get dry and will make your hands smell good too.

Never cut the cuticles instead what you should do is, apply cuticle lotion as well, you really will not be disappointed.

Never ever wear nail paint without a primer base, it can ruin the texture of your nails and eventually dry them out completely.

It is best to avoid water as much as possible during winter because just like it dries out your skin it will dry out and make your nails incredibly hard.

A lot of new trends have shown that people have gone on to use nail masks which can be homemade and do not require a lot of time or effort.

Try to use gloves as much as possible.

Avoid getting extensions or manicures during winter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here