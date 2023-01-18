Home » News » Lifestyle » Tips To Keep Your Nails Healthy This Winter

Tips To Keep Your Nails Healthy This Winter

Get the most amazing nails with the help of these amazing tips and tricks, do not forget to try them out-

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 21:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Always use a base nail coat before applying nail paint, that will keep your nails in better form. (Image: Shutterstock)
Always use a base nail coat before applying nail paint, that will keep your nails in better form. (Image: Shutterstock)

While we do take care of our skin a lot during winter, we often forget to give our nails the extra care and nourishment that it truly deserves. We keep putting the brightest colours on our nails and keep getting extension after extension, little realising that while we continue to make our nails look perfect we need to ensure that it is perfect from the core as well.

When we were growing up, remember how our mothers would keep asking us to put less nail paint so that our nails would be able to breathe a little- well as hysterical as it might have sounded back then it is very true that we do need to let our nails breathe a little bit.

During winters especially, the dry air causes the chip from in between and then eventually break. So how can you take care of your nails?

Advertisement

  • Start by moisturising your nails on a daily basis, turn it into a habit and invest in a good hand cream that will help your nails not get dry and will make your hands smell good too.
  • Never cut the cuticles instead what you should do is, apply cuticle lotion as well, you really will not be disappointed.
  • Never ever wear nail paint without a primer base, it can ruin the texture of your nails and eventually dry them out completely.
  • It is best to avoid water as much as possible during winter because just like it dries out your skin it will dry out and make your nails incredibly hard.
  • A lot of new trends have shown that people have gone on to use nail masks which can be homemade and do not require a lot of time or effort.
  • Try to use gloves as much as possible.
  • Avoid getting extensions or manicures during winter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 18, 2023, 21:04 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 21:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together