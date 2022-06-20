Tips To Look Stylish and Comfortable in Your Office Wear

Most office goers often choose formals due to the dress code at their workplace. However, there are many people who are not comfortable wearing formals for the office. If you are one among them you can look stylish and feel comfortable in formal outfits with a few tricks.

Working in the office is like dovetailing, one has to be good-looking, which impresses the other person. Your personality which also includes dressing sense should complement you and add to your charm.

Here we have shared some of the styling tips that will help you in enhancing your personality with a great look at your workplace.

Avoid casuals

Many office goers like to opt for casuals rather than formals. But regularly going to office with casuals can impact your personality. Dressing in formals also makes you look confident, dedicated and they also look classy.

Opt for fitted clothes

Many people who don’t feel comfortable in formals may not be aware of how to style them. Going for tight or loose clothes will make you uncomfortable. Choose those fabrics and designs which make you feel comfortable. The dresses should be of your size. Many-a-times, you also have to follow a colour code in the office for special occasions.

Be careful of footwear

Usually, people give attention to clothes a lot more than their footwear. But the first thing any approaching person looks at is your footwear. Wearing shoes that are not polished gives a bad impression. It is essential to wear comfortable footwear, especially in the office. Try to match your outfit with the footwear you are going for.

Choose formals that you are confident in and make sure to opt for fabrics that suit your body type.

