Tips To Maintain Eye Health And Improve Vision

Do you have to squint hard to read the small fonts on the TV or paper? Do your eyes hurt after prolonged exposure to the screen? Excessive use of gadgets, poor diet, and sedentary lifestyle practices can impact our vision. Hazy or blurred vision and other changes in eyesight may cause significant problems if not addressed immediately.

So, if you are someone who is constantly exposed to a gadget screen, here are some ways to maintain eye health and improve vision-

Include micronutrients in your diet

Include food items rich in Vitamins- A, C, and E, as well as Zinc, and antioxidants, in your diet. You could vegetables and fruits like - carrots, red peppers, broccoli, spinach, strawberries, and sweet potato. Include foods with Omega-3 fatty acids like Salmon and flaxseed.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are recommended for better eye health. Cartenoids especially lutein and zeaxanthin found in parsley, spinach, kale, and egg yolks help in improving vision. Indulge in workouts

Workouts are not just meant for burning calories. A good diet along with proper exercise will help in maintaining your eye health. Keep a check on your weight and get your eyes and body checked regularly. Eyewear

Invest in good eyewear that could provide a shield of protection from dust, pollution, harmful light and chemicals that may cause an infection. When out in the sun, wear sunglasses. Apart from looking cool, you are doing your eyes a favour by protecting them from the UVA and UVB rays of the sun.



Time out

Give your eyes a break from the constant staring at the screen. To help with the straining, follow a simple and efficient 20-20-20 rule. After every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and at something that is 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Apart from this, make sure that you blink more often while looking at the screen so that your eyes don’t get dry. Watch out for your health

You should quit smoking as it is not only bad for your lungs, heart, hair, skin, and teeth, but also for your eyes. Smoking increases the risk of cataracts and other eye problems. Check your family history for glaucoma or retinal degeneration as a few eye problems can be due to hereditary conditions. Inculcate the habit of always washing your hands before touching your eyes or lens to prevent germs and infection.

