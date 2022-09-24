Tips to Promote Self-feeding in Your Toddler; Third Point is Too Important

One of the primary steps towards growing for your toddler is self-feeding. Although the early stages can be a little messed up, a little patience will go a long way in helping your tiny tot learn the art of having food themselves.

Self-feeding aids in your child’s development of fine-motor abilities that will be useful when they begin school and try their hand with crayons, among other things. Here’s a quick guide on how to start training your little one to feed himself or herself:

Teach to hold food

One of the most important steps is to first teach your child how to hold food items. Don’t give them syrupy or liquid items as these things have a high chance of getting spilled since your kid is not yet dexterous. Hand them food products like bread, vegetables, fruits, and rice and show them how it’s done. Your child will inadvertently follow you.

Serve small quantities

Always provide small quantities of food to your toddler. With a plate full of different food items, your child is likely to get distracted and throw tantrums. Instead, serve them little meals that they can gulp down on their own in two to three spoons.

Don’t scold them

Since your child is not habituated to holding a spoon or making the perfect use of their hands to feed themselves, they will spill and make a mess of the food given to them during the initial few days. Do not scold them at any cost. It will prove to be a major blow to their eagerness to try food with their own hands, Instead, encourage them to do better.

Follow family meal time:

Children in their formative years learn by observation. You must eat meals with your child if you want to teach your toddler to self-feeding. Avoid being distracted by TV, smartphones, or other media. Eat meals as a family while seated at a table and talking during the meal. When a child observes family members eating by themselves, they unconsciously pick up the habit. Therefore, make mealtime a family activity.

