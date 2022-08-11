Tips To Protect Bathroom Doors From Water Damages

To make our houses appear warm and welcoming, we tend to take extra care of the interior, as well as the furniture, of our home sweet home. We also undertake a lot of precautions to protect our house from water and moisture as they can lead to damaging our furniture. However, while one takes due care of the primary furniture and doors of their house, they often forget to look after the bathroom doors of their humble abode. In fact, the bathroom is one such place in the house where its doors are at a higher risk of getting damaged, due to their exposure to water.

If you want to protect the bathroom doors of your house from any kind of water damage, then we have some tips and tricks for you, which are as follows:

1. Use caulk tape

Due to the excess use of water, the sides of the doors often get damaged soon. In this case, you can use caulk tape and stick it to the sides of your doors. The tape will help prevent the door’s exposure to water.

2. Install aluminium gates

Bathroom doors made of wood end up swelling due to the excess use of water. To get rid of that, you can install aluminium doors instead of wooden doors.

3. Use tung oil

Another way to protect your wooden doors from getting damaged is to use tung oil. This oil works wonders on wooden doors in saving them from water damage. If tung oil is unavailable, you can also use teak or linseed oil.

4. Protect with paint

You can also take the help of plastic paints to save your bathroom’s wooden doors. Plastic paints are waterproof and can provide the desired safety for your wooden doors. You can also select any colour of your choice!

