Tips To Teach Your Child to Share Things With Others

It is normal if a toddler refuses to share or finds the idea of sharing tricky. Sharing is a concept beyond the understanding of a little child. Sharing will make your child more compassionate, understand the meaning of fairness and how to cooperate and negotiate when the time comes. Sharing is the key part of making friends or interacting with others. There is a saying that children learn from what they watch, they have a tendency to copy your every move. As far as you can, try to model and point out sharing and turn-taking in the family.

Here are a few tips that you can try for inculcating sharing in the child.

Advertisement

Start Young

From the time your little one can grasp an object, you can teach sharing by passing the object back and forth. Make your child learn that taking turns is also a part of sharing.

Don’t punish but have a talk

It can be embarrassing to see your child snatching a toy from their friend or throwing a tantrum. Never force your child to share their prized possession because they might think that sharing has negative consequences. Rather than scolding them, explain what sharing means. Talk softly to make them understand that it is rude to refuse to share.

Solve the problem

Encourage your child to find a solution. If there is a situation where your children and their friends have only a specific amount of food or toys, ask them to suggest on what can be done. This may be a method that can help them to find a way to share things.

Respect your child’s possession

Every kid has a favourite toy or clothes or books. They will be less willing to share certain items. So ask permission from them before giving it to someone else.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.