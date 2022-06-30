Tired Of Changing Shampoo And Oil? Try These 5 Ayurvedic Herbs To Strengthen Hair

Hair thinning, excessive hair fall, as well as dry and damaged hair can often lead to pre-mature balding. It becomes more difficult during the summer and monsoon. To avoid these circumstances and protect our hair from heat and humidity, we end up using hair products having too much sulphate. However, Ayurvedic experts believe that these products can merely achieve hair growth and good hair health.

In a talk with Hindustan Times, Dr Abhishek Mishra, Ayurvedic Practitioner at Traya Health shared that “Ayurveda sees hair fall symptoms of various disturbances occurring in the body. So when treating hair fall, many aspects are taken into account like imbalances of Dohas (energy), as well as Dhatus (tissues)."

Many natural herbs having moisturising properties are used to strengthen hair health. Here is the list of some Indian herbs that you can use besides shampoo and oils.

Bhringraj

Bhringraj is also known to be a false daisy and is full of vitamins, calcium, magnesium and iron. The herb is a natural remedy for hair loss as it soothes the scalp and increases the blood flow of the scalp. It also activates the hair roots to promote natural hair growth. You can add Bhringraj oil with coconut or sesame oil and use it regularly.

Brahmi

The wonder herb oil is best for hair thinning and hair loss. This herb treats the dry and damaged scalp. You can use the herb’s leaves with coconut oil and massage the oil on your scalp.

Fenugreek

The most common herb, fenugreek, aims to reduce hair fall and strengthen the tresses. It helps to improve growth, enhances volume and gives more shine. You can apply the paste of fenugreek on hair and wash it with lukewarm water.

Amla

Dr Rekha Radhamony, a fourth-generation Ayurvedic doctor suggests that amla is a good ingredient to include into day-to-day life for hair growth. One can consume amla or having it as a drink.

Aloe vera

Aloe Vera is one of the common herbs that is used for beauty and health purposes. It calms an itchy scalp and boosts hair growth. It also repairs the damaged tips of hair.

