Tired Of Cleaning Mixer Jars? Try These Hacks To Make Your Life Easy

The use of a mixer grinder is quite common in the kitchen. Most people use it to grind everything — from spices to pulses and vegetables. However, cleaning the mixer grinder can be difficult at times. At the same time, the mixer grinder begins to stink because of its daily use. In this case, you can easily clean the mixer grinder using some simple methods. In many households, the mixer grinder is washed and stored after use. But the smell stays, and despite extensive cleaning, it does not fade. Let’s get to know some tricks to clean the mixer grinder.

Use some white vinegar:

White vinegar can be used to clean the mixer grinder. Make a solution by combining vinegar and water. Now, mix this solution in a mixer grinder and, after some time, wash and clean the mixer as usual. And now it smells fresh.

Baking soda can be really effective:

The use of baking powder can also be beneficial in reducing the size of the mixer grinder. Make a paste with the baking powder and water for this. After 15 minutes, apply this paste to a mixer grinder and wash it with clean water. This will immediately eliminate the smell of your mixer.

Clean with detergent liquid:

You can also clean the mixer grinder with liquid detergent. Pour 2 drops of liquid detergent into a small amount of water and add it to the mixer. After cleaning the mixer for a while, the smell will fade and your mixer will shine.

Try washing it with alcohol:

Alcohol may also be used to make the mixer grinder smell fresh and new. Combine alcohol and water in a mixer grinder, and then wash it with clean water after 10 minutes. This will easily remove the mixer’s odour.

You can use some lemon:

You can also use lemon peel to remove the smell of a mixer grinder. Squeeze the lemon and extract its juice. Now rub the mixer grinder thoroughly with the lemon peel. This will also remove the stain on the mixer and your mixer grinder will also become completely smudge-free.

