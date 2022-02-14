Tired Of Eating Indian food? Try These Italian Recipes

Indian taste buds are trained to interact with a bunch of spices, an array of flavours, and a wide variety of ingredients. However, once in a while, our desi palate longs for an international tour of flavours beyond the boundaries of our nation. For appetites that are engulfed in hot masalas and tandoori flames, Italian cuisine is a fresh whiff of tones and flavours.

Very much indulged and involved in menus of Indian restaurants, Italian cuisine tends to tilt people’s choices towards Pizzas, Pasta, and Risottos. Therefore, having a break from Indian cuisine and hopping over to the Italian side will give your palate the tour dei sapori it sometimes seeks. Here are Italian five dishes that would definitely satisfy your knack for some international snack.

>Caprese Salad And Pesto Sauce

One of the simple dishes that Italian cuisine has to offer is the Caprese salad mixed with pesto sauce. The tangy kick of tomatoes, the soothing caress of mozzarella cheese, and the fresh wave of flavours brought in by Pesto Sauce is the combination that will make you go umm!

>Bruschetta

Bruschetta is that place that feels like home. Dominated by the flavours of garlic, it is an Italian dish that oozes Indianness. This combination of cheese, herbs, and tomatoes is a snack that can also pass easily as a main course dish.

>Mushroom Risotto

A plate full of Mushroom Risotto is a belly full of happiness. We say this because not only is Mushroom Risotto a delicious dish, but it’s a dish that contains ingredients that are extremely healthy for you. The dish is a great source of powerful antioxidants, proteins, and even has some cancer-fighting properties.

>Margherita Pizza

A dish that never fails to impress your appetite, Margherita Pizza is the dish you crave while you’re eating it. Loaded with oodles of cheese, you might want to pause in between to breathe as it can be a little overwhelming.

>Tiramisu

Did you know that the literal meaning of Tiramisu in Italian is ‘Cheer me up’? Well, that’s exactly what this dish does. A collection of the sweetness of chocolate and the kick of coffee, Tiramisu is the perfect dish and a perfect culmination to your Italian Festa.

