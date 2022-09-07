Tired Of Hair Thinning? Follow These Ayurveda Approved Remedies

We all have experienced sleepless nights after spotting wispy strands and tangled hair in hairbrushes. Checking out internet for quick fixes and reading those long articles about how its all about your diet, products, lifestyle and pollution. We know, we know, there’s no one reason to blame.

While losing a hundred strands a day is normal but if the hair loss exceeds this number and there is no compensating hair growth, it may be time for you to focus your attention to fixing this problem known as hair thinning.

According to Ayurveda, hair loss or receding hairline is caused due to imbalance in doshas. “Your hair is a by-product of your bone tissue and it’s also linked to your gut and central nervous system. Consequently, weaknesses of the bone tissue, digestive system, or nervous system can lead to hair loss," says Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva.

There could be various reasons behind hair loss like poor nutrition, erratic and unhealthy lifestyle, environmental factors such as pollution and climate and stress, anxiety and tension, and inadequate sleep. Sometimes hair loss can also be caused by fairly simple things like hairstyles that pull your hair too tight.

Here we have compiled a list of ayurveda-approved ingredients that will help you to combat hair loss and help in natural and healthy hair regrowth

Amla/Gooseberry

Amla is one of the most common remedies for hair thinning and hair loss suggested in Ayurveda. Also known as Indian Gooseberry, Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. “It can either be consumed directly or applied in the form of hair oil. It works wonders to reverse hair thinning, hair loss and also greying all the while making your hair healthier and stronger from the roots," adds Dr Soni.

Brahmi

The magical remedy for your skin and hair, Brahmi if applied to hair on a regular basis helps hair look healthy and nourished at all times. The ayurvedic herb also helps in fighting hair loss and boosts hair growth. Its natural hair growth properties reduce stress hormones responsible for increased hair fall. Brahmi is considered to be helpful in soothing pitta dosha and eliminating stress and tension. It nourishes the scalp and stimulates and strengthens hair follicles to promote hair growth.

Bhringraj

Bhringraj is a natural remedy that promotes hair growth and reduces hair loss. As a hair growth medicine in Ayurveda, Bhringraj is best known to soften and strengthen hair. The ayurvedic herb activates dormant hair follicles and helps in the regrowth of lost hair. Trusted by ayurveda for centuries, Bhringraj oil is also considered beneficial for eliminating dandruff.

Onion Juice

Onion juice just may be the magical ingredient that your hair needs. Rich in sulphur, onion juice helps prevent thinning and breakage of hair. It also helps to ensure that the hair growth is thicker and sulphur helps to mildly nourish the hair follicles which as a result allows the regeneration of healthy hair.

Incorporate these natural ayurvedic ingredients in your daily life and say goodbye to hair loss woes and say hello to good hair days.

