Tired of Regular Running? Here's Why Inclined Treadmill Run May Be A Better Option

Have you ever tried walking uphill? Even if the climb was steep, you found yourself gasping for breath just after a few steps. This is because you work harder to move ahead. Now what if your treadmill had the same option and you don’t have to look for a hill near you?

Well, the good news is most treadmills have incline and decline options. If you opt to use that feature regularly, there are plenty of benefits to incline running.

“Walking on an incline is a full-body workout that can burn as many calories as you would while running [on a flat surface]," explains Holly Roser, NASM-certified personal trainer, reports Shape.com.

But why is incline walking beneficial? How does it help your body?

Incline walking makes your body work harder. This is because you’re fighting against gravity to propel yourself upward. Incline walking and running increases your heart rate. If you perform this over a period of time it provides a host of cardiovascular benefits. When you walk or run on inclined treadmill it activates the muscles of your hip, knee and ankle.

But what are the benefits of inclined walking?

Improves heart rate

Regularly engaging in inclined walking helps you increase your heart rate quickly. Incline walking adds more intensity to your movement, causing your heart to work harder in the process. Builds and strengthens muscles

Since inclined walking involves moving against gravity, it helps strengthen your muscles. It increases your strength output over time. Burns more calories than flat-road walking

One study found that compared to walking on a flat surface, participants burned 17 percent more calories at a 5 percent incline and 32 percent more calories at a 10 percent incline., reported shape.com. Increases speed and stamina

Not only is running at an incline amazing for your stamina, but it also helps build strength in your leg muscles, which improves your speed. Reduces risk of shin splits

Running on a flat track or downhill may result in painful painful shin splints by putting pressure on your shinbones. An inclined run can alleviate that stress.



