Tired Of Skin Problems? Have You Given Green Tea a Try?

It’s no secret that green tea has numerous health benefits. Drinking three to five cups of green tea daily will help you lose weight while lowering your risk of several diseases, including diabetes and heart disease. But that’s not all. Did you know that this strong beverage can also help you acquire great skin? Yes, green tea has potent antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and anti-microbial properties that aid in treating several skin disorders, including acne and premature ageing. As a result, drinking a cup of green tea daily can greatly improve your skin quality.

Here are some of the advantages of having green tea!

Green tea provides numerous skin advantages. Furthermore, it has anti-carcinogenic components that lower the risk of cancer.

If you’re suffering from acne, try drinking green tea. It can also benefit you in the form of a face pack prepared from it.

Drinking green tea at a young age can help prevent many symptoms of ageing. Its polyphenols can help minimise the signs of premature ageing.

It also contains catechins, which exfoliate dead skin cells and make the skin sparkle.

Green tea has a lot of vitamin B2, which helps create collagen that boosts skin quality and brings the glow.

Try making a green tea face pack:

Take 1 teaspoon of green tea leaf or powder.

Make a paste with a little turmeric powder, half a teaspoon of gram flour, and water as needed in a bowl.

Allow it to sit on your face for 20 minutes and wash your face with cold water.

Try this simple recipe twice a week, and you will notice a reduction in skin spots, wrinkles, symptoms of ageing, and acne problems.

