To Stay Fit and Healthy, Yoga Guru Savita Yadav Suggests These Postures

A 24/7 exhausting lifestyle and not a moment for relaxation makes us prone to several physical as well as mental health issues. Making Yoga a part of your life can make one avoid such problems. In a Facebook live session By News18 Hindi, Yoga guru Savita Yadav explained certain Yoga postures to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The video starts with Savita Yadav explaining that everyone should take care of their health considering the pollution and other problems prevalent in the environment.

How to start

Savita asks everyone to position themselves in padmasana posture and forget everything related to their busy schedule. She asks everyone to concentrate on themselves. Savita then asks everyone to do a self-introspection. It was followed by the Yoga guru explaining to everyone to focus on their breathing. The Yoga guru then explains that while we are exhaling, the word OM should be pronounced. Savita then asks people to join her for prayer.

Strengthening of legs

To strengthen your legs, Savita recommended an easy exercise. She asked everyone to stand up and join their feet. For those who face difficulty in doing so, Savita asked them to take some support and do this exercise. In this exercise, Savita asks everyone to lift their toes first. Then putting toes to rest, everyone should lift their heels. Savita asked everyone to do this exercise continuously. The yoga guru recommended doing this exercise more efficiently with two sets of 30 counts. Savita also said that people can place hands on their backs while doing this exercise.

After these two Yogas, Savita gave a tip to everyone. According to her, after every position, one should close their eyes and feel its effect.

Third Yoga

In this Yoga, everyone should position their hands in front of their bodies. They should, then, lift their knees and bring them in contact with their hands. While lifting knees, Savita also advised everyone to exhale.

After this Yoga, Savita asked everyone to relax a bit. While relaxing, people should loosen up their bodies.

Fourth Yoga

In this Yoga, Savita asked people to interlock their hands and lift both knees one after another. Savita repeated this exercise 20 times and asked everyone to relax to feel its effects.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

