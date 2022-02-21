To Tackle Covid-19, Build Your Immunity By Consuming These Foods

Indians were fortunate enough that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic didn’t wreak havoc as compared to the deadly second wave, but this doesn’t mean that the threat has been averted. We are still living amidst the pandemic, which demands taking care of your health and improving your immunity. And one of the best ways to help your immune system work properly is to consume healthy food, as our immune system requires the help of many nutrients.

There isn’t any one magical ingredient that will boost your immunity in a day or fight the nonstop evolution of coronavirus variants. You need to consume a list of healthy food to minimise symptoms or chances of contracting coronavirus. So here is a list of food that you should consume daily in order to build your immunity.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are packed with vitamins minerals and fiber and are low in calories. Try and consume one leafy vegetable like spinach, kale, bok choy once a day.

Earlier the civilizations recognised its value in fighting infections. There is also some evidence that it helps in lowering blood pressure. It has a heavy concentration of sulfur-carrying compounds like allicin.

Nuts and seeds like walnuts/pecans, almonds, cashews, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, are good sources of protein, healthy fats, fibres, vitamins, and minerals. Some nuts like almonds are packed with vitamins and also have healthy fats while seeds like sunflower are full of amazing nutrients like phosphorous, magnesium, and vitamins B-6 and E.

This tea favorite herb helps in decreasing inflammation and nausea. Ginger decreases chronic pain and contains cholesterol-lowering properties.

Many people are unaware of the fact that red bell peppers contain almost 3 times as much vitamin C. Not just this, but they are a very rich source of beta carotene. Besides boosting your immunity, vitamin C will help you in maintaining healthy skin.

