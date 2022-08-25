Too Jittery To Have Sex? Try These Simple Steps To Boost Confidence 

It’s normal for people to lack confidence in professional and personal spheres. It’s a daily battle we face more frequently than we’d want to acknowledge, from having imposter syndrome about our jobs to feeling insecure about our bodies. But, if there’s one subject we don’t discuss enough with our friends and family, it’s feeling self-conscious in bed. Despite how taboo the subject of sex can be, it is crucial to comprehend how it can impact your life, particularly when you have inhibitions about your performance in bed and have self-esteem issues about your body.

Here are a few steps which can help to boost your confidence about your sex life.

Working on body positivity

Developing a positive feeling about your body is crucial for gaining confidence in bed. You cannot be good in bed if you are too conscious about seeing your partner in the buff. According to a 2019 study, in the United States 10 to 30 percent of males felt unhappy with their bodies, and 69 of male teenagers had the same feeling about their body weight in particular.

Working on your body positivity takes time. Experts advise that you should avoid comparing yourself to others.

Know What Boosts Your Confidence

Everybody has a different strategy for feeling confident. Find out what makes you feel more self-assured. Whether it’s music, manscaping, smelling good or turning off the lights, don’t hesitate to follow what makes you happy. These techniques can help you gain the confidence you sorely need, and it will be best if you also share your preferences with your partner.

Explore your interests in a safe space

Concentrate on yourself, enjoy yourself, and learn what works and doesn’t work for your body while getting physical with your partner. You can perform a body scan to have a deeper understanding of your interests and body, suggests Gila Shapiro, a Los Angeles based psychotherapist and licenced sex therapist, in an article published in HuffPost. While this could make you feel uneasy or apprehensive, a body scan can help you start to identify your needs and wants.

Prep talk before sex

To let go of all inhibitions, face one’s sex phobias, and talk everything out it’s important to open up to your partner about your preferences. If you have certain fantasies about having sex, share them with each other and put each other at ease. If you have certain kinks, discuss them with your partner beforehandso that you have the confidence of knowing that your partner is comfortable with them.This also gives you an opportunity to know about the likes and dislikes of your partner.

