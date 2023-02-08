Too Much Sitting Ruined Your Body? Alia Bhatt's Trainer Suggests These Poses To Reduce Stiffness

Whether we are working from home or office, our jobs require us to be seated for long hours, which can take a toll on our health. The back and shoulders often become stiff by sitting in the same position throughout the day. Yoga can help address this problem. There are multiple benefits of doing yoga and here too it can be effective in improving your posture. Experts suggest that yoga should be included in our daily routine to fight health conditions.

If you too are used to sitting on your chair for hours then celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt, shared some yoga poses to improve flexibility and reduce stiffness in muscles.

In an Instagram Reel, the yoga instructor demonstrated the right way to perform each yoga asana.

Below are some yoga poses you should practice regularly.

Cow face hands

To do this pose, hold your hands behind your back. This will help you stretch your chest and back. The instructor suggests holding this pose for at least 15 seconds in the beginning and then increasing the time to two minutes gradually.

Wall shoulder opener

Here you just have to stretch your shoulder with the help of a wall. Do this for 15 seconds and then increase it to two minutes over time. Make sure to repeat it for both sides.

Arm rotation

It is one of the simplest ways to increase the mobility of your shoulders and back muscles. Just rotate both your arms for ten repetitions and remember to do this regularly.

Deep shoulder extension palm reach

To perform this yoga pose, sit on a yoga mat and extend your arms behind while keeping them on the floor. Now stretch the arms while keeping the correct posture. Do this for 15 seconds and build upto two minutes.

Butterfly pose

In this pose, sit on a yoga mat and bring the soles of your feet together. Then, hold each foot with your hands and maintain this position for about 15 seconds. You can increase the time as you get better at it.

Frog pose

Here you have to first get in a plank position while keeping the forearms flat on the floor. Then, widen your legs and hold the position for 15 seconds. This can be effective in stretching your leg muscles.

Cat/cow pose

To perform this, get on all fours and stretch your spine by curving your lower back. Then, bring the abdomen down and stretch further. Do this for 15 seconds on a daily basis to improve mobility.

Plank pose

In this, you just have to maintain a plank pose. This will increase your core strength, mobility, and overall stability of the body.

