Top 3 Beetroot And Garlic Dishes That Can Help You Keep Winter Illnesses At Bay

While winter is undoubtedly one of the most loved seasons across the globe, it also brings along a host of seasonal diseases. Among all, colds and coughs are two of the most common winter illnesses. However, you can keep most of these illnesses at bay by adding two vegetables to your diet – beetroot and garlic. Consuming them can help you stay fit in the winter season as they offer numerous health benefits. So, read on to find out how you can efficiently add beetroot and garlic to your daily diet.

Garlic and Beetroot Soup

Beetroot is a root vegetable, rich in potassium and manganese, which can be eaten along with its leaves. Garlic, on the other hand, has high anti-biotic and anti-bacterial properties, which can be beneficial for various skin issues. The garlic and beetroot soup can prevent you from falling prey to various diseases in the winter season.

Beetroot Salad

Many vegetables are available in winter, including peas, cabbage, celery, carrots, and beetroot, to name a few. All you have to do is cook some garlic in olive oil and mix it with the vegetables. And, relish the lip-smacking yet healthy beetroot salad. As these vegetables are filled with nutrients, they will help you stay as fit as a fiddle.

Beetroot Paratha

Last but not the least, we have a pretty cool dish for all the foodies out there. A lot of people love eating parathas. What if we told you that you can add nutritional value to your delectable parathas by simply adding beetroot and garlic to them? All you have to do is mix the pulp of beetroot and garlic in the paratha flour. It will not only help you improve the blood flow in your body but also keep your digestive health in check.

