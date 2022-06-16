Home » News » Lifestyle » Top 3 Benefits of Chemical Peels That You May Not Be Aware Of

Top 3 Benefits of Chemical Peels That You May Not Be Aware Of

A chemical peel is a restorative cosmetic procedure, in which a solution is applied in order to remove the top layer of skin.
A chemical peel is a restorative cosmetic procedure, in which a solution is applied in order to remove the top layer of skin.

A chemical peel helps one gain smoother, and healthy-looking skin, making it one of the most popular procedures after botox and fillers.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: June 16, 2022, 09:27 IST

The ultimate aim of incorporating the best products into our skincare routine is to achieve impeccably healthier-looking skin. In a bid to achieve smoother and softer skin, which shows no signs of ageing, exfoliation becomes a go-to step. And while exfoliation only gets rid of the impurities and dirt on the top layer of your skin, people have begun choosing chemical peels over it. A chemical peel is a restorative cosmetic procedure, in which a solution is applied in order to remove the top layer of skin. A chemical peel helps one gain smoother, and healthy-looking skin, making it one of the most popular procedures after botox and fillers.

Dermatologist, Dr Chytra V Anand spoke to HT Lifestyle and informed that it is a procedure used to improve the skin’s surface. “The most commonly treated area is the face and neck for pigmentation, acne, anti-ageing and scarring. It can also be applied to other body parts like hands and legs to reduce tanning and pigmentation. Selectively it is also done in the areas like under the eyes and around the mouth to reduce the appearance of dark circles and pigmentation," she said.

Advertisement

Here are some other benefits of chemical peel:

  1. Controls Melasma
    Chemical peels are extremely helpful in treating melasma, which is a common skin disorder that causes grey-brown discoloured patches on the skin. To address the issue of Melasma, the glycolic peel is used, which is the most common chemical peel.
  2. Minimises sun damage
    A mild chemical peel can solve the problems like sun damage, freckles, and other pigmentation. Sun damage also results in signs of ageing causing fine lines and blotchiness. With the help of light chemical peel, you can ease these symptoms.
  3. Rosacea
    For those who don’t know, rosacea is an inflammatory skin condition that causes redness, swelling, and red bumps. In some cases, chemical peels have been extremely helpful in relieving these symptoms. However, a chemical peel is typically recommended for mild or moderate rosacea.

RELATED NEWS

To note, it is advisable that one must consult an expert before going in for the procedure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: June 16, 2022, 09:27 IST