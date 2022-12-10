Top 3 Destinations In Sikkim To Enjoy Snowfall This Winter

As soon as winter arrives, we all start planning our vacations. This time, if you want to celebrate your winter holidays amid snowfall then Sikkim can prove to be the best travel destination for you.

If you want to enjoy snowfall and beautiful scenic views, then definitely plan a trip to Sikkim this December or January.

Sikkim, the northeastern state of India, is one of the favourite tourist destinations because of its amazing natural beauty. Sikkim becomes more beautiful in winter, as the snowfall here completely covers the mountains, valleys and even the beautiful hilly terrains. Let us share with you the best places where you can enjoy snowfall in Sikkim.

Lachung Village: If you want to enjoy snowfall in Sikkim, then definitely shortlist Lachung village. This is a very beautiful village located in the North Sikkim district near the Tibet border. This town is completely covered with snow during the winter. It is also the base camp for Rhododendron Valley Trek, which starts from Yumthang Valley and ends at Lachen Valley. This village, located 1000 feet above sea level, turns into a paradise during snowfall in winter.

Advertisement

Thangu Valley: Thangu Valley, located in the Mangan District in Sikkim, is another biggest attraction during winter. Thangu Valley, situated at an altitude of 4 thousand feet above sea level, also witnesses spectacular snowfall. The beautiful view of the Teesta river between the snow-capped mountains and valleys is a sight to behold. Apart from this, many types of winter adventures are also organised here in winter. People of the tribal community also live here, so you can enjoy their festivals and cultural diversities as well.

Nathula Pass: Nathula Pass is one of the high-altitude mountain passes in the state of Sikkim. It is the border post between India and China, and has breathtaking beauty. The mountain pass is one of the must-visit tourist sites in Sikkim in winter, as it is draped in snow and looks out of the world. So don’t miss this destination if you are planning to enjoy snowfall in Sikkim.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here