Top 5 Dreamy Villages In The World

Many tourists love to explore lesser-known quaint places in small towns or rural areas. The ethnic communities and the local culture of such places offer an incredibly lovely experience to the tourists. Although huge buildings, pricey malls, and opulent environments draw people to the metropolis, the greatest way to discover a region’s essential culture is to tour the smaller towns outside of the major cities. From Oia in Greece to Marsaxlokk in Malta, here are some of the most beautiful villages which attract tourists from all over the world.

Oia, Greece

Oia is a stunning village with a breathtaking environment, and it is situated at the top of Santorini’s cliffs. The charming village is situated on a high slope, giving locals and visitors breath-taking views of the renowned Santorini caldera. A ruined stronghold that faces the entire area, the Captain’s homes, and a windmill, possibly the most recognisable structure in this picturesque village, stand out in the cityscape of elegant white buildings that shimmer in the sunlight.

Bibury, England

Gloucestershire County in England’s Bibury is a lovely, quaint village located on the banks of Coln River. William Morris, a well-known English designer, called it “The most beautiful village in England." The main draws of Bibury are its 17th-century stone houses and the picturesque Coln River that runs through the area.

Zuluk, India

Zuluk, a stunningly unique village in East Sikkim, is inhabited by only about 700 people. The hamlet is known for its breathtaking lakes and waterfalls. If you’re fortunate, you might even see snowfall in the area.

Giethoorn, Netherlands

Giethoorn is a charming and tranquil Dutch village. It is one of the greenest areas of the nation because it is ringed by the sizable De Weerribben-Wieden National Park and is densely forested. Since there are no cars in the community, the picturesque canals serve as its roads. There are roughly 150 bridges connecting the localities in Giethoorn. This area is referred to as The Venice of the Netherlands because of its resemblance to the Italian city.

Marsaxlokk, Malta

Marsaxlokk, a charming medieval fishing village in the southeast of Malta, is well-known for its fish market. It is one of the most attractive settlements in the world thanks to the colourful boats that are jogging on its waterfront. These vessels are known as “Luzzus," and they are important to villager’s daily life.

