TOP 5 Fresh Off the Runway Hair and Makeup Looks To Try Out This Festive Season

Like fashion weeks are incomplete without designers and the clothes, a look is incomplete without hair and makeup. FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week had an array of looks that were carefully curated and created by Lakme Backstage Heroes from Lakmé Salon & Academy. Fresh off the runway, here is the breakdown of how women can flaunt these looks, be it a special occasion or on a daily basis.

Advertisement

At veteran designer Anand Kabra’s show, the makeup created consisted of sensuous, bronzed skin, straight winged liner extended in the inner and outer corner of the eyes, and brown lips with a touch of gold at the centre. This look is perfect for the festive season and the contemporary bride.

The hair for this show was wrapped in a cloth bandana and placed in a messy, angular structure, with the flyaway designed artistically on the forehead to complete the look. “This look is not only easy to recreate but also accessorising with a bandana can elevate one’s basic outfit", says Pooja Singh, National Creative Director, Hair, Lakmé Salon.

Advertisement

For those looking to keep it classy this festive season, the makeup from designer Gauri & Nainika’s show is the right match. The makeup at the show consisted of deep, black smokey eyes with black and brown eyeshadow on the waterline. Thick, long lashes completed the eyes. The cheekbones were contoured and highlighted while the lips were kept a stunning, bright red. The hair was side-swept and secured with pins but allowed for light movement in the hair with soft waves to match the floral theme of the collection.

Advertisement

Nachiket Barve’s look is just perfect for those looking to keep it clean and chic. The makeup consisted of glass glow skin with a clean base. The cheekbones were contoured and highlighted while the lips were kept nude & super glossy.

According to Anupama Katyal, National Creative Director, Makeup & Nails, Lakmé Salon, to achieve the dreamy earthy look from designer Anju Modi’s show, the focus should remain on the eyes with soft glowing skin and nude brown lips. Smudged kajal on the lower waterline and a lovely mix of brown and black eyeshadow along with heavy mascara, lots of blush with a touch of highlighter will help complete the look. Along with the makeup the hair can be given gorgeous waves and then twisted into classic chignon embellished with gold and stone jewels to create a standout look.

The golden diva look from Samant Chauhan’s show, with green and blue jewel tones on the eyes with a golden glow, fluffy, feathery eyebrows, and dewy skin with an illuminating sheen, is perfect for the modern Indian bride. Whereas the dreamy look of the pearl goddess can be easily recreated pink on the eyes and pearls on the forehead complemented by glass-glow skin. The tribular look can easily be achieved with smokey eyes to create depth with dark kajal, bronzed skin and matte lips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here