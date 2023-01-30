The Maldives is a popular tourist destination for adventure-seekers as it is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters and abundance of marine life. It is a beautiful destination with luxurious resorts, white sand beaches as well as diverse flora and fauna. Numerous islands have been developed to meet tourist demands.

Vacations in the Maldives are laid-back yet action-packed, thanks to the archipelago’s fun-filled locations. Though it’s impossible to enlist all the fascinating activities for adventure lovers in the country, here are the top 5 things you can’t miss in your itinerary when in the Maldives:

• Swimming with whale sharks

If swimming with whale sharks is one of the adventures on your bucket list, then you are in the right place. The Maldives is among the best locations in the world to see whale sharks all year long, especially if you base yourself in Alifu Dhaalu Atoll (Southern Ari Atoll). The majority of resorts and lodging establishments provide snorkelling and diving excursions for whale spotting, make sure to pick a trustworthy company that prioritises the welfare of the whales and maintains a safe distance from the mammals if you are fortunate enough to see one.

• Scuba diving

Scuba divers from all over the world travel to the Maldives. The island country in the Indian Ocean is known for its clear blue waters. Although the nearby island of Fulidhoo is a great place to learn scuba diving, you can find Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) certified instructors at almost every resort and inn. The ideal months to visit the Maldives for scuba diving are January to April for the finest visibility or choose October-November when thousands of fish come out to feed on the abundant plankton.

• Maldivian food

When in the Maldives you should give traditional Maldivian food a try. The main sources of protein are tuna and pineapples, and there isn’t much else that grows locally, but it has led to a lot of inventions in agriculture. Mas Huni, a cold morning dish made of tuna, onion, coconut and chilli peppers, served with roshi flatbread, is widely available, as are hot fish curries. Make sure to stop at a neighbourhood cafe or tea shop to taste some hedhikaa, or snacks like kuli boakiba, which are spicy fish cakes. Gulha, the fried fish dumplings, or bis keemiya, the tuna and egg-filled pastry should be on your menu.

• Sunset cruise

A sunset cruise is one of the top things to do in the Maldives if you want to truly appreciate the natural splendour of the archipelago’s pristine islands. Take a joyous hour-long sail aboard a native boat in the evening to take in the breathtaking views of the setting sun. You might have the chance to see some cute dolphins while you enjoy the beauty of blue waters while travelling.

• Parasailing

Parasailing is the greatest way to experience the Maldives. Cruising through the air while you feel the cold sea breeze kissing your hair is an experience that you will never forget. You enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the entire archipelago while parasailing over the ocean’s blue waters. The participant in parasailing, connected to a motorboat that moves very quickly, wears a parachute and flies over the sky at an astonishing speed.

