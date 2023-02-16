Top 5 Health Benefits Of Vitamin A

Vitamin A is critical for the proper functioning of various systems in the body, including vision, immune function, reproduction, and cellular communication. This fat-soluble nutrient is found in several animal products and is synthesised by the body from plant-based foods via metabolic processes, too. Here’s your guide to the several health benefits of the vitamin, and how you can integrate it into your meals here.

Vision: According to Harvard publication, The Nutrition Source, Vitamin A helps the eyes adjust to dim light conditions well. While it is no panacea for sight issues, it can definitely support eye health. According to the National Institute of Health, USA, supplements containing Vitamin A, among other nutrients, can help slow down age-related loss of vision.

Immune function: According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, Vitamin A is involved in the development of the immune system. It also plays regulatory roles in cell-mediated and antibody-mediated immune processes. The nutrient has also been shown to have a therapeutic effect in the treatment of several infectious diseases. Vitamin A stimulates the production and activity of white blood cells (WBCs), too.

Reproduction: An animal study published in 2011 in the Nutrients journal showed that Vitamin A is necessary for the maintenance of the male genital tract and the development of the male gamete. Retinoic acid, which the body produces from vitamin A, is essential for reproduction in males and females. It is also critical for many events in the developing embryo.

Cellular differentiation: This refers to the process by which cells become specialised and take on specific functions. Vitamin A, and especially retinoic acid, is essential for regulating the growth and specialization of cells. The nutrient regulates the expression of genes involved in cell growth, differentiation, and renewal.

While Vitamin A is essential, consuming too much of it, particularly by way of supplements, can lead to toxicity. This can cause dizziness, nausea, and blurred vision, alongside more severe conditions such as liver damage and birth defects.

It is best to provide your body with the Vitamin A it needs through diet. Preformed vitamin A, or retinol, is found in animal products such as liver, fish, and dairy products. Provitamin A, or carotenoid, is found in plant-based foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale.

Consuming veggies that contain Vitamin A without cooking is ideal. You could always make smoothies out of carrots and kale, adding in some yoghurt to enhance the texture and taste. Making a salad combining these ingredients with sprouts, grams, and other veggies is also a good way to ensure you get the most out of your meal. Roasted sweet potatoes, moderately cooked fish, and cold milk with cereals or oats can help your body get the adequate amount of Vitamin A it needs.

