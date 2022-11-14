Top 5 Medical Tourism Destinations In India; Know Different Treatment Categories

The industry where foreign patients traverse borders for medical, cosmetic, or wellness treatments is known as medical tourism, sometimes known as medical value travel. In mid-2020, India ranked 10th in the global medical tourism index and it was estimated to be worth around USD 9 billion. The industry, which is supported by the government’s “Heal in India" initiative, generates $6 billion annually from the 2 million patients who travel to India from 78 different countries each year for medical, wellness, and IVF treatments. By 2026, the industry is predicted to generate $13 billion.

Three categories of medical value travel to India are available to foreigners:

Curative Medical Treatment: Surgeries, organ transplants, joint replacements, cancer and chronic illness treatments. Wellness & Rejuvenation: Services aimed towards rejuvenation or aesthetic purposes, such as cosmetic surgery, stress alleviation, and spas. Traditional Medicine: The Ministry of AYUSH is responsible for India’s traditional medical systems including Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Here are the Top 5 destinations in South India for medical tourism:

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Chennai is the “health capital of India," and one of the most preferred destinations in India for medical treatment. Nearly 40% of patients, according to data from the Confederation of Indian Industries, select Chennai for its excellent level of medical care. About 200 Foreign patients visit Chennai, each year for cardiac bypasses, hip replacements, bone marrow transplants, eye surgeries, and other medical procedures.

Bangalore, Karnataka

Patients seeking the finest medical care in India can do so in Bangalore thanks to medical tourism. People travel from all over the world to Bangalore in search of a relaxing and pleasant medical experience. This city offers affordable treatment options provided by highly qualified medical professionals and research teams.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

At reasonable costs, Coimbatore offers some of the best medical facilities. They offer a variety of treatment choices, including allopathy, and have connections with numerous reputable hospitals in the city. Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, ENT, Wellness, and many other practices are available.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey, in Kerala, is yet another medical tourism hotspot. It is well-liked by international visitors looking for rejuvenation through ayurvedic treatments. Tourists come here to take advantage of the different therapies and massages offered by this holistic and environmentally friendly healthcare system.

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Vellore is another town in Tamil Nadu with a reputation for medical tourism. This city has cutting-edge testing facilities and leading medical facilities. It is well known for its acupuncture, Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, and allopathic medicine. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government has been actively promoting medical travel here.

