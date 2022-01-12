Top 5 Tips to Maintain Egg Health During Egg Donation

With the incredible advancement in medical sciences and invention of miracle-like procedures and surgeries, mankind is staring at a future when there may be a solution to every medical problem. From organ transplantation to In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), medical science has emerged as a boon for many people who got a new lease of life through it.

One such miraculous technology is assisted reproductive technologies (ART) which is used to treat infertility and enable people to conceive children. It is a complex medical procedure which involves manipulation of sperm, eggs or embryos to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy.

This technology has helped numerous people worldwide including India and is growing leaps and bounds in terms of both popularity and advancement. However, undergoing such complex procedures like egg donation often require special care. Today, we will talk about some of the key points to keep in mind for the individual looking to donate her egg.

>Diet: For a healthier baby, it becomes imperative that you maintain the health of your egg and diet plays a crucial role here. A nutritious diet will give an overall boost to your reproductive system and will help your body function normally. Doctors advise that the donor must include foods like nuts, dairy products and grains that are rich in iron, protein, and zinc and aids better regulation of body hormones.

>Mental health: Opting for such procedure can take a toll on your mental health and the egg quality can be affected by increased levels of stress and anxiety. To cope up with such issues, one can incorporate meditation in their daily routine. Apart from relaxing your body, meditation will also help tackle the variety of emotional changes that one goes through during this time.

>Sleep: It is advisable to drop the habits that break your sleep schedule and try aim for at least seven hours of sleep. Sleep deprivation can have adverse impacts on fertility and hormone production which eventually affects the health of the egg.

>Exercise: While it is good to maintain an active lifestyle, experts suggest that one may want to avoid strenuous workout sessions and rather chose some moderate physical activities like walking over it. Moreover, the medications that one has to take during the egg retrieval process comes with some side effects like fatigue and bloating due to which intense exercise may cause even more discomfort.

>Habits to drop: Habits like smoking and consumption of alcohol are anyway bad for your health hence it will definitely affect the outcome of the medical procedure. In a study it was also found that smoking lowers the chances of a woman conceiving naturally. While alcohol was also found to have a similar impact on the reproductive health.

