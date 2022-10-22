Top 5 Travel Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway with Your Partner

Although taking a trip with your friends and family can be exciting, travelling the world with your significant other is undoubtedly a special experience. Imagine walking hand-in-hand with your partner, exploring scenic locations, and sharing mushy photos on Instagram. It will surely make up for a memorable getaway that you will cherish forever.

If you are planning a romantic holiday with your special someone, then do add these 5 incredible locations to your travel checklist:

Himachal Pradesh

If both you and your beau love the serenity of mountains, then you ought to visit Himachal Pradesh. Dotted with snow-capped peaks, chilly weather, and coniferous trees all around, Himachal Pradesh offers you some breathtaking scenic vistas. When in Himachal, do pay a trip to the beautiful lands of Manali, Dharamshala, and Kasauli.

Ladakh

If you believe that Ladakh is only meant for thrill seekers, then you are mistaken. Known as the Land of High Passes, Ladakh, marked with emerald-green forests, clear skies, and picturesque roads, is the perfect destination to explore with your partner and soak in the beauty of the place. From excellent road trips to camping under the stars, Ladakh offers you plenty of romantic activities.

Rajasthan

Admire the architectural splendour of the ancient ruins and palaces in Rajasthan. You can make the most of your time by enjoying a blissful camel ride, taking a stroll in the endless sandy deserts, or clicking some aesthetically pleasing snaps in historical marvels like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur.

Goa

Love the cool breezes and rippling waters? Then you must visit the vibrant island of Goa. Known to be a land where the night is always bustling with parties, you two can have a blast engaging in numerous fun activities here. You can even enjoy the peace of the sunrise and sunset or dive into some exciting water sports in Goa.

Kerala

What could be more romantic than going on a lovely houseboat ride with the love of your life around Alleppey or Kumarakom’s gorgeous backwaters? With its scenic coffee fields, mighty mountains, and glimmering lakes, Munnar will definitely fill your heart with joy. You can walk through verdant plantations or book a relaxing spa session with your significant other to spend some we-time here. You can also visit Eravikulam National Park, Anamudi, and Devikulam in Munnar.

