Top 5 Yoga Poses To Get Relief From Constipation

No matter if you are suffering from back pain, high blood pressure, depression or any other common illness, yoga is most likely to have a cure for it. With a range of different poses that affects our different body parts and functions along with the convenience to perform them, yoga is any day better than going on medication.

One such problem that bothers numerous people worldwide is constipation. People suffering from constipation usually experience difficulty in the passage of stools and this condition can persist for several weeks and even months for some individuals.

Although diet plays a crucial role in treating constipation, one can also include certain yoga poses for faster relief from the condition. Some of the yoga poses which can help you get rid of constipation are listed below.

Supine spinal twist

Yoga experts believe that this yoga pose targets the digestive tract and helps in getting relief from constipation. To perform this correctly, one has to lie flat on the back on a yoga mat and place the arms perpendicular to the body with the palms facing down. Now, bend one of your knees and gently drop it onto the other knee while keeping the shoulders flat. Try holding this posture for few breaths and repeat with the other leg.

Cobra pose

As the name suggests you have to imitate a cobra in this yoga pose. Lie flat on the stomach with toes pointed out and place the arms on the floor. Now lift your head slowly while curling the neck backward. Try to lift the upper body by driving force from your palms. Repeat the motion for several breaths.

Wind-Relieving pose

This pose is considered great when you are having trouble passing gas. Simply, bring your knees to your chest by pulling them and tuck the chin in. Now gently exert pressure on the floor while holding the knees to your chest.

Adamant pose

This is the most convenient yet effective pose where you have to just sit on a yoga mat with your knees touching each other. Make sure that your heels are apart so that you can sit in the gap. Also, keep the back straight and hold the pose for few minutes.

Child pose

This pose is similar to the wind-relieving pose but is performed in a different manner. Here, you have to sit on a mat with your knees placed apart more than the width of your hips. Make sure that your toes are touching and tucked in. Now, bend forward and stretch your arms in the front so that your head touches the mat. Take deep breathes and hold this position for few minutes.

