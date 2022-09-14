Top 8 Health Benefits Of Sleeping On Cotton Bed Sheets

Cotton is the king of fabrics. Cotton is most suitable for people who live in warm climatic conditions. When it comes to bed sheets, cotton is the best option available. The fabric is soft, breathable, light, and easy to handle. Within cotton itself, there are variations. One of these variations comes in the format of thread-count. There are 144 TC, 210 TC, 300 TC and 400 TC. The higher the thread count, the superior the quality of the bed sheet. “Another variation within cotton is Egyptian cotton. This is the most premium variation of cotton. It’s made from the softest, smoothest, and highest quality cotton. If you want to blindly trust a fabric, this is the one. It’s an all-time classic," says Garima Luthra, Founder of Vaaree, a curated marketplace.

Here are 8 amazing health benefits of using cotton bed sheets

Helps in fighting insomnia

Using pure cotton bed sheets helps in fighting insomnia. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that makes it very hard for people to fall asleep. “Surprisingly, cotton bed sheets can help you with insomnia. The soft and smooth fabric of cotton helps people sleep comfortably. The luxurious touch and feel of cotton bed sheets coupled with their durability make them a good fit for all types of sleepers! So, if you are having trouble sleeping, this is your sign to switch to pure cotton bed sheets," adds Luthra.

Suitable for people with all skin types

Soft pure cotton bed sheets are extremely famous for their antiallergic nature. Since cotton bed sheets are natural and chemical-free (most of the time), they are suitable for people with super sensitive skin as well. Cotton is a breathable fabric; therefore, the chances of bacteria breeding in your sheets are extremely low. The moisture content in cotton bed sheets is quite low and they keep the bed fresh and comfortable.

Regulates body temperature

Being a breathable fabric, cotton is the most suitable fabric for countries closer to the equator. Cotton bed sheets help you stay cool and calm. “The fabric possesses an ability to absorb the clamminess in the environment. They help in absorbing the excess moisture on the human body too. In this way, the temperature of the body is regulated. This creates a cooling effect on the body and ultimately helps people sleep and rest better," believes Luthra.

Prevents heat rashes

Comfortable cotton bed sheets help in preventing heat rashes. Heat rashes occur when sweat gets trapped in the skin. Though they are more common in babies, adults living in hot and humid climatic conditions frequently face prickly heat. Heat rashes can be extremely painful. Using pure cotton bed sheets can help people avoid such uncomfortable conditions. The breathable nature allows scope for ventilation which is essential for people living in warm climatic conditions. The sweat that’s trapped in the skin dries up easily when one sleeps on comfortable cotton bed sheets.

Fosters sound sleep

Soft and smooth, comfortable cotton bed sheets help in sound sleep. The light fabric helps people sleep for a longer duration. The skin-friendly nature of pure cotton bed sheets ensures that you can twist and turn however you want without feeling uncomfortable. The breathable nature of cotton helps in providing a cool and comfortable feeling to the human body. All of these factors amount to a sound sleep.

Helps in fighting respiratory diseases

Pure cotton bed sheets allow a good amount of air to pass through them - which basically means that they are breathable in nature. This quality of cotton stops the accumulation of dirt, bacteria, and dust on the cotton bed sheets. Especially for asthma sufferers, cotton bed sheets are recommended. This also allows people to breathe in clean air while they are asleep, which is good for health in general.

Mental health issues

Sleep is one of the biggest things that affect mental health. Lack of sleep causes a lot of strain on the human brain and heart. Luxurious, soft, and comfortable cotton bed sheets help people sleep better. Cotton bed sheets ensure that people sleep in a calm, cool and breathable environment. When people sleep on cotton sheets, they sink into the bed sheet and sleep like babies.

Less strain on the body

Cotton bed sheets are easy to handle in general. They don’t require hours of washing, drying, and ironing. Pure cotton bed sheets are low in maintenance. They can easily be washed in machines and don’t take time to dry. Therefore, cotton bed sheets end up putting very less stress on the body.

