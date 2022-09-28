Top Durga Puja Pandals To Visit In Delhi-NCR

After a halt of two years, the festive season emerges with greater cheer and celebration. The underlying concept of “good over evil" an essence of most Indian festivals is an essential theme of this year, which makes it all the more special!

Following Ganesh Chaturthi, now is the time to hear the echoes of Dhak, to smell the scent of Dhanuchi and delicious non-vegetarian delicacies and get enamoured by the breath-taking pandals, It’s time to commemorate the light of Goddess Durga.

We have the perfect list for residents of Delhi-NCR to enjoy the grandness of the festivities away from Kolkata, a specially curated list of all the top pandals you can visit.

On normal days the junctions of CR Park look nothing short of Kolkata but it especially gears up during Durga Puja. The lights, pandals and food is the perfect evening get-away with your family and friends. Mela Ground, Kali Mandir and K-Block Durga Puja are the top places to visit in the vicinity.

Nearest Metro Station- Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

The oldest puja of Delhi, Kashmiri Gate Durga Puja was started in 1910 and has ever since held its position as one of the top places to visit in the city!

Nearest Metro Station- Kashmiri Gate (Red, Yellow, Violet Line)

In the heart of South Delhi, this pandal is known for stepping its game while making pandals. It will also take you on a gastronomical journey, serving exquisite delicacies. Check that out after you visit the pandal!

Nearest Metro Station - R.K. Puram Metro Station (Magenta Line)

One of the oldest Durga Puja’s of the sub-city completes 20 years this year and is all set to convene with a range of festivities. The theme of this monumental year is Women Empowerment, the perfect representation of Durga Maa!

Nearest Metro Station- Dwarka Sector-10 Metro Station (Blue Line)

Dwarka Kali Bari, Dakshinayan, Aikotan and Deepanwita are other Puja’s you can visit in Dwarka.

In the heart of Delhi lies this Puja, a simple yet beautiful rendition of the festival. A crowd favorite for its traditional way of celebrating Puja. This one should definitely be on your list!

Nearest Metro Station- Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line)

Also known as Dakshin Delhi Kali Bari is one of the oldest places in Delhi who started celebrating Durga Puja. It is the best place to re-establish your festive cheer after listening to the continuous melody of Dhak.

Nearest Metro Station- Munirka (Magenta Line)





This Puja in Sector-56 Gurgaon is one of the best in the city. This year’s theme 75 years of Independence is all set to instill nationalism amidst celebrating the festival. Do check this pandal out on Panchami for its ‘Ananda Mela’.

Nearest Metro Station- Huda City Centre (Yellow Line)

One of the oldest Durga Puja’s in Gurgaon, this Pandal in Sector-15 Part-2 is a must-visit to keep the festive mood alive!

Nearest Metro Station- Iffco Chowk (Yellow Line)

The Noida Bengal Culture Association will host their 40th Durga Puja this year with the pandal replicating “Belur Math". If you’re in Noida, you must visit this place!

Nearest Metro Station- Noida Sector 32 Metro Station (Blue Line)

The Central Noida Pujo Committee (CNPC) is replicating Ayodha Ram Temple and is also featuring the popular Chandannagar lighting of West Bengal.

Nearest Metro Station- Noida Sector 76 Metro Station (Aqua Line)

These were our top picks but the NCR region is filled with festive cheer. Go explore and eat till your hearts content because Bengali’s don’t fast they feast!

