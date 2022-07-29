Top Five Korean Skin-Care Hacks You Should Not Miss Out On

Air pollution can affect our skin in many ways. To rejuvenate our skin back to its better form we buy many products that promise to do so. However, nothing can beat the appeal and effectiveness of Korean skincare products. Most Korean skincare products promise to come with organic ingredients like snail mucin, bamboo extracts, propolis, honey, etc. If you want to revive your skin to its natural glow then we recommend these five Korean skincare hacks:

Cleansing oil: A good, thorough double cleanse is paramount. Several Korean brands have launched their own cleansing oil formulas to melt away makeup, even waterproof varieties, sunscreen, excess sebum, and pollution particulates. This step leaves the skin freshly cleansed but not stripped. Follow the oil cleansing step with a water-based cleanser to wash your face.

Charcoal face mask: Koreans love a good face mask routine and with the charcoal face mask, you can detoxify and exfoliate your skin. A face mask made of activated charcoal is a fantastic way to completely remove toxins from the skin’s surface as it absorbs more dirt, grime, and excess oil. It also promises to reduce acne breakouts and remove dead skin cells. All you have to do is relax for 15 to 20 minutes with the sheet on your face and then wash your face with a cleanser and cold water. It is best to apply a charcoal mask only once or twice a week but if your skin feels dry or is sensitive then apply only once or every few weeks.

Lip tint or oil: These nutrient-rich oil treatments glide on your lips like butter and provide a faint tint of colour without feeling sticky. By varying the amount of coverage, a lip tint can be used to create a gradient effect. The lip’s inner layers of pigment begin to look bolder and deeper, and the outer layers begin to look lighter. It is important to nourish your lips since pollution and sunrays can make them dry.

Overnight Sleep Mask: Your skin cells work their best to repair themselves as you sleep. The greatest time to work on tired skin is when you sleep. Some Korean sleep masks have concentrated anti-aging chemicals and are extremely moisturizing.

Massage your face: Korean facial massage techniques and instruments have countless advantages, but they are most desired for their ability to correct facial asymmetry, ease jaw strain, and, of course, provide a shaped, lifted appearance. It helps you feel and look better by relaxing and revitalizing you.

