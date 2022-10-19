Top Honeymoon Destinations In South India

When it comes to a special occasion like your honeymoon, you need special places to commemorate the beginning of a new life. If you also have been looking for options, South India is where your should explore!! It’s a wondrous land endowed with breathtaking natural beauty.

There are misty mountains, peaceful valleys, beautiful beaches, and much more. Each location is packed with exciting attractions and activities. Their timeless allure will linger in your hearts for a lifetime. These South Indian honeymoon destinations are tailor-made for romantic couples. Check out some of the best honeymoon places in South India for you and your partner to bond over.

Kovalam

Kerala’s well-known and attractive beach retreat, Kovalam is a location where bliss and contentment abound. On their honeymoon, newlyweds can enjoy Kovalam’s serene beaches, dance to the sounds of the sea, and bond with their partners.

Alleppey

How lovely will it be to spend a night floating in the tranquil backwaters? Unimaginably gorgeous. Alleppey is regarded as one of South India’s top locations for a honeymoon. It provides wonderful staying options, particularly with its opulent houseboats.

Kumarakom

Kumarakom, a quiet and alluring backwater region in Kerala, is a dream destination for a honeymoon. Enjoy the scenic backwaters and Keralan villages while kayaking with your partner or spending the day on a top-notch houseboat.

Puducherry

If you’ve been looking for a romantic getaway to Puducherry (Pondicherry) but haven’t been able to, now is the time to do it! The streets of this picturesque French colony are made more attractive by local structures painted in brilliant tones, such as yellows. The French Riviera of the East’s expansive shoreline will surely get all your attention.

Kanyakumari

The most romantic places to visit in South India must include the country’s southernmost region. The area is well known for having some of the best sunrise and sunset ocean views. Unlike many others, this seaside community is surrounded on three sides by the Laccadive Sea. Couples who enjoy the outdoors, as well as those who enjoy the beach, can spend time nearby the Cardamom Hills.

