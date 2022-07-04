The world of fashion has observed substantial expansion over the years. Fashion gives us the opportunity to express ourselves through our outfits. The fashion trends are correlated with seasons as they both change together. Every new season ushers in fresh style trends. Thanks to the ever-growing number of clothing labels delivering the highest quality products, we have a wide range of options to pick from.

If you are someone who doesn’t like going out of style, here are some of the top Indian apparel brands that you can always rely on:

Nikhil and Shantanu

Advertisement

Building a brand that began in 2007 has been the most challenging task, as per the designers, but at the same time, they feel it has been the most rewarding one too. The designers focus on gender-neutral apparel, as they recently exposed men to draped kurtas, which was regarded as quite feminine.

House of Masaba

Masaba Gupta’s fashion label, House of Masaba, is soon going to complete its 13th year. She is the soul and essence of House of Masaba and has been running the company since she was 19 years old. Masaba’s fashion label has developed a significant mark in the Indian fashion scene. The company may be a little more than a decade old, but it shows no signs of slowing down, much like the label’s creator. Popularly known as the ‘Queen of Prints’, Masaba’s designs are everything from quirky to classy.

Advertisement

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra is well-known in the fashion business for his outstanding talent. He is a famous personality in the Hindi cinema business and has collaborated with several actors and actresses in his career. Manish Malhotra, an Indian luxury designer has been an inspiration in the fashion sector. The fear of being on the receiving end of difficulties has never stopped Manish, instead, he feels that it is his unending love for his profession that keeps him going.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.