Top Monuments With Disabled-Friendly Facilities in India

Even in modern times, wheelchair accessibility is not as widespread as it should be. The reality is that many places in India’s infrastructure and transit systems are not designed to accommodate differently-abled people, which presents several challenges for them and can make their travel much more difficult. Thankfully, with growing awareness, several tourist places are becoming more considerate and accessible for specially-abled people. Many popular tourist destinations in India now provide hospitality services, infrastructure and transportation systems that make travelling with a wheelchair or limited mobility easier.

Here are 6 famous places to visit in India that are disabled-friendly:

Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Bengaluru

Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace in Bengaluru became Karnataka’s first Archaeological Survey of India monument that is accessible to differently-abled people. The monument also has a Braille brochure distributed to visually impaired visitors, Braille signboards throughout and a tactile pathway leading from the palace gate to the toilet.

Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal is accessible to those with physical disabilities, thanks to nine ramps constructed around the monument. The administration at the monument also offers wheelchairs for those with disabilities to utilise as they navigate the campus of The Taj Mahal.

Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh

Another landmark that is barrier-free for the differently abled is Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district. With a tactile route that is safe for people with vision impairments, informational plaques in Braille and an entirely wheelchair-accessible pathway, the monument has opened its doors to everyone. To assure their security, the monument also provides beepers and a Braille map to its impaired visitors. The Stupa’s personnel and guides have also received training about the requirements of the differently abled.

Lakshmana Temple, Chhattisgarh

The Lakshmana Temple in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district has also made efforts to guarantee that every visitor has the same chance to take in the beauty of the structure. The monument enables its visitors to observe the temple in all its splendour through the tactile route and Braille sign boards. Visitors can easily access the monument without any trouble.

Fort Kochi, Kerala

In 2016, Fort Kochi became India’s first tourist destination to be designated handicapped-accessible. With the addition of specifically designed ramps and non-slip tiles to make it easier for the elderly and those with disabilities to move about, Kerala Tourism made a positive step forward. Later, Kerala Tourism provided self-operating ramps, special hotel restrooms and even unique houseboats.

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

The group of monuments in Fatehpur Sikri won the award for the most well-maintained and accessible monument in the country in 2013. The monument is easily accessible to both the elderly and the differently-abled, with features such as ramps, Braille sign boards, special toilets and ticket counters, a defined route, and dedicated parking.

