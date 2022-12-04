Top Offbeat Location for Your Next Winter Holiday

Winters are here and it’s time to make the most of it. While some people want to spend their holidays and week off cuddling up in blankets, there are others who enjoy seeing new places and taking advantage of the crisp weather. From the enchanted Madhya Pradesh to tranquil Kerala, there are numerous locations to visit in India. And if you too are looking for a destination to visit, we are here with some help.

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

This lovely historical town in Madhya Pradesh is located on the banks of the Betwa River. It is the location of magnificent palaces and finely carved temples. The Bundela Rajput Chief established it in 1501, and it is also referred to as the City of Palaces. It later served as the Bundelas’ capital. Ram Raja Temple, Laxmi Narayan Temple, and the Jahangir Mahal are a few of the well-known sights that visitors to this area shouldn’t miss.

Kutch, Gujarat

With vast stretches of the white salt desert, Kutch sometime looks unreal. The Rann Utsav, which takes place here from December to February, involves setting up camps in the desert and hosting a variety of events to entertain tourists.

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a treasure of a location in South India and a must-see for nature lovers. A trip to Kerala would not be complete without stopping here. You get to explore the stretches of tea estates, diverse flora and wildlife, foggy settings, and waterfalls. This location transforms into a work of art throughout the winter.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi, a city of ruins located in the state of Karnataka between hills and valleys, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For history buffs and those looking to spend some time away from the crowds, this location is a true joy. Around 500 historic structures, stunning temples, and fascinating Vijayanagar Empire ruins can be found at Hampi, which may be explored at your own pace.

Nagaland

Nagaland also referred to as the “Land of Festivals," is a stunning place just waiting to be discovered! And what better time than the winter, when it holds its renowned Hornbill Festival? It is a 10-day festival that emphasises showcasing tribal people’s lifestyles and advancing intercultural harmony. In addition, visitors can take pleasure in touring this location now when the weather is still somewhat chilly.

Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra

Malshej Ghat, a mountain pass in the Western Ghats, is filled with waterfalls, lakes, and unusual plants and animals. It is well-liked by hikers and trekkers and provides you with the perfect escape from the bustle of city life. While the monsoons are when this place is most gorgeous, the winter months do not diminish its allure.

