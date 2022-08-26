Top Shopping Spots To Visit On Your Next Trip To South India

The season of festivities is right around the corner–with most of the country waiting to bid farewell to the monsoon. While some prefer to stay home over the holidays, travel enthusiasts fervently make plans for a quick getaway to refresh the mind. If you’ve been waiting to travel in 2022, you’ve come to the right place. The Southern states of India–such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana–are full of the most eclectic shopping markets and undiscovered tourist spots that the country has to offer.

Whether you’re a shopping enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or just someone who enjoys collecting knick-knacks from their travels, a visit to South India is a must. Read on to know more about the most popular shopping destinations in the region below.

T Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu- T Nagar is a haven for fashion connoisseurs who can’t resist the charm of handwoven Kanjeevaram saris and various other fabrics. Pondy Bazaar and Panagal Park are extremely popular for their festive discounts on jewellery and various silk saris. Easily accessible, T Nagar is one of the most public-transport-friendly areas of Chennai. Pedestrians throng the markets even on lean days.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu- The beautiful city of Ooty is home to the most tasteful coffee and tea plantations in the country. From freshly roasted varieties to instant mixes, there’s a beverage mix that can be found for everyone here.

Commercial Street, Bengaluru, Karnataka- Bengaluru remains one of the most developed cities in India, with the tech industry still booming. However, the confluence of cultures has now developed the city’s Commercial Street into a shopping lover’s paradise. From designer knock-off handbags to various kinds of accessories; it is one of the biggest markets in the city. Keep an eye out for sellers who sell traditional items such as wooden crafts, jute handicrafts, etc.

Laad Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana- Did anyone say pearls? If you visit the city of Nawabs, there’s no way you should return without a pearl souvenir for yourself. Hyderabad’s Laad bazaar is popular for its massive collection of pearl, ruby, and gold jewellery. The market is also filled with several local food options and a vast selection of traditional attars.

