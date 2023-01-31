Working from home has become a norm for many in recent times, and with it, the demand for an efficient home office setup has risen. The technology advancements have enabled us to create a comfortable and productive workspace right in our homes. From ergonomic furniture to smart lighting, we will highlight the latest in technology that can help you make the most of your at-home work experience. Whether you’re a freelancer, a remote worker, or simply looking for a better way to work from home, we will provide you with the inspiration you need to upgrade your setup.

The pandemic altered the way work is perceived and executed. “Though back-to-office is in full swing, the fact cannot be denied that preferences have changed for a wide volume of the workforce. A sizable portion still works from home. Since there is no ready-made infrastructure in a house, it is important to create one that can help work hassle-free without distraction," says Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India.

The furniture in the home office can be expanded, contracted, or otherwise altered to meet your requirements. “A sit/stand desk that can be adjusted should be part of your home office setup. Unfortunately, working from home doesn’t give you as many opportunities to change the scenery as working in a traditional office. When they need to sit in a different position, many people who work from home fall into the trap of sitting at their desk all day and then moving to the sofa or bed. Do not allow this to occur to you," opines Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group.

Top tech-inspired solutions for your home office setup

Go wireless as much as possible and manage the power cords so that they are not visible. This will declutter the space and make the entire setup conducive and comfortable. “Get an ergonomic wireless mouse with at least 3 shortcut keys that you can program to do tasks, such as show the desktop, minimize a window, open the calculator, close windows, and several other tasks. This will simplify repetitive tasks and also improve overall efficiency," adds Mathur. Get a cordless keyboard that can connect to 2 devices, so at a flick of a switch, you can go from typing on the computer to typing on the phone. “This will save you time from unnecessary flipping. Likewise, Bluetooth headphones with a good microphone can connect to two devices simultaneously so you can connect to your laptop and phone simultaneously," believes Mathur. Also, use the dictation feature while typing on the computer and use the voice search feature on the internet to do the search. Though it looks like a simple task, it can be instrumental in multiplying the overall efficiency and managing your time better. The home office solution to walking to the water cooler is a sit/stand desk. “Simply switch your desk to standing mode if you find that typing for a while causes your back pain. You’ll be able to work while standing, which may help alleviate back and other body pain. You can always move the desk back to the sitting position if your feet start to hurt," signs off Goyal.

