Top Tourist Places That You Must Visit In Chhattisgarh

We don’t needa reason to travel. We all love to embark on a getaway, far away from the hustle and bustle of city life, into the arms of greenery, waterfalls and forests. Spending a perfect holiday surrounded by nature is a one-of-its-kind experience that works best at keeping stress at bay. If you’re longing for a retreat to embrace the beauty of mother Earth, Chhattisgarh should be on the top of your go-to places in India. This heavily-forested Indian state boasts of scenic locales and picturesque landscapes. If you’re planning a trip to Chhattisgarh anytime soon then you must visit these places:

1. Jagdalpur

Advertisement

Jagdalpur is a beautiful city located in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the state. The city is famous for its monuments and palaces, as well as its natural wonders like lakes, waterfalls and forests. It is a peaceful place away from the city crowd, which makes it ideal for peace-loving people. It is also well connected to the state’s political capital, Raipur.

2. Charre Marre Waterfalls

The best time to visit Charre Marre Waterfalls is during monsoons. This waterfall is 16 meters high and its clear water makes for a lovely sight to behold. You can bathe in the reservoir built at the bottom of the waterfall. The cold water here will surely bring zen to your soul. This waterfall is located in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

3. Madku Dweep

Madku Dweep is a quaint island located near river Shivnath in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. This island is shaped like a frog, hence it is called Madku. This picture-perfect island has an area of about 24 hectares and is full of lush greenery. It is also famous for its ancient temples and their historical and archaeological significance. Archaeologists have also discovered prehistoric stone tools, archives and coins on this island.

4. Sirpur

Advertisement

Sirpur is a small village located on the banks of the Mahanadi river. It is about 78 km from the state’s capital city. The village is a cultural and archaeological wonder. Sirpur played a pivotal role in the history of Indian art as it was the capital of South Kasol, which is now known as Chhattisgarh.

5. Indravati National Park

Located in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Indravati National Park is one of the most famous tiger reserves in India. A large number of tourists visit this national park to closely see wild animals. You will find some rare and endangered wildlife species at the Indravati National Park, including Asian buffalos, black bucks, sloth bears, tigers, dholes, nilgai and gaurs, to name a few.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here