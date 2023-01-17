Top Trends in Pet Care To Watch Out For in 2023

As we look forward to the new year, it’s natural to wonder about the trends and changes that will shape our lives and the lives of our pets. One way to think about this is to make predictions about what 2023 will bring for pets and their owners. This can be an exciting way to explore new possibilities and consider what the future may hold for our animal companions. Whether it’s new products, services, or advancements in technology, it’s always interesting to consider what the next year may bring for our beloved pets.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for pet care products and services as people have turned to their furry companions for companionship and emotional support. This trend has reinforced the idea of pets being considered as cherished members of the family, driving an increased demand for premium, natural, and organic pet products that mimic human-grade food and address specific health concerns," says Varun Sadhana, Co-founder, Supertails.com.

Personalization is another trend taking over the pet care industry as pet owners seek solutions tailored to their individual pets’ needs. Expansion in pet-related services such as pet grooming, dog walking, and day care are core examples of increasing needs of the community.

‘’The cultural shift of pet owners transitioning to pet parents is transforming the pet care industry. With their emotional investment in their pets, parents have higher sensitization and awareness, leading to the growing demand and thus, a trend for clean, honest, transparent, and quality pet products and services," says Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles.

Quality vet services are also the need of the hour and have gained significant mileage due to the sensitized approach of pet parents. “Pet parents are also very concerned about their pets being in the right hands when they are travelling. This has given a much-needed boost to boarding facilities, providing peace of mind to the pet parents. Thus, boarding facilities will see an upward trend in the pet care space in the upcoming years. Among these, nutritious pet food, quality vet services and boarding services will be the key growth drivers within the industry," adds Iyer.

India will play an important role in expanding global pet food production by increasing production of high-quality shrimp and chicken. Pet parents are constantly looking for efficient and convenient ways to take care of their furry companions, and technology is playing a key role in enabling it in the future.

